As summer approaches, why not start planning your next outdoor adventure? Discover the breathtaking landscapes and unique features that make lakes across the country must-see destinations for nature enthusiasts and travelers alike.

Insider compiled a list of the most beautiful lake in every state and boy, this list does not disappoint! "Each state has a lake that is more beautiful than the rest," the news outlet said about its list.

In Texas, the most beautiful lake is Lake Texoma. This lake, located north of Dallas, "has some of the best natural views in the state," Insider said. "Lake Texoma stretches 90,000 acres across the Texas and Oklahoma border. The lake has islands, marinas, and wildlife. The lake is also known for its sea bass population." Here's some more information about Lake Texoma, according to its website:

It is a border lake on the Texas and Oklahoma border with about 80% of its 90,000 acres located in Oklahoma. It's maximum depth is 110 feet and has numerous islands, river ledges, and underwater structure that attract and hold numerous Striped Bass and Sand Bass.

Check out the full report.