The Weeknd Confirms New Project 'The Idol Vol. 1' Ahead Of Cannes Debut

"THE IDOL VOL. 1 💿 coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste)," he wrote.



Helmed by Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, "The Idol" follows The Weeknd's character, a self-help guru and club owner who doubles as the leader of a cult, as he begins dating a pop singer desperate to get back into the limelight. "The Idol" also stars Lily-Rose Depp and Dan Levy. Last year, HBO shared the first trailer for the show. The show is reportedly supposed to arrive sometime in June but an exact date hasn't been confirmed.



Before it appears on HBO, The Idol will have its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France. In an announcement made on Thursday, Cannes General Delegate Thierry Frémaux confirmed the film would debut out of competition this year, and also called Tesfaye "a great moviemaker." Watch the announcement below.