The Weeknd Confirms New Project 'The Idol Vol. 1' Ahead Of Cannes Debut
By Tony M. Centeno
April 13, 2023
The Weeknd is preparing to release the accompanying soundtrack for his upcoming TV series.
On Wednesday, April 12, the Canadian crooner, born Abel Tesfaye, posted a clip of some new music he's been working on. The video shows Tesfaye looking on as if he was the conductor of an orchestra inside a studio. In his caption, he announced the title of his next project The Idol Vol. 1. Much like his new limited series, the album doesn't have a release date. Given all the recent buzz surrounding his TV debut, it's possible fans may find out more about its release in due soon enough.
"THE IDOL VOL. 1 💿 coming soon (double fantasy & jealous guy just a taste)," he wrote.
Helmed by Tesfaye and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, "The Idol" follows The Weeknd's character, a self-help guru and club owner who doubles as the leader of a cult, as he begins dating a pop singer desperate to get back into the limelight. "The Idol" also stars Lily-Rose Depp and Dan Levy. Last year, HBO shared the first trailer for the show. The show is reportedly supposed to arrive sometime in June but an exact date hasn't been confirmed.
Before it appears on HBO, The Idol will have its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in France. In an announcement made on Thursday, Cannes General Delegate Thierry Frémaux confirmed the film would debut out of competition this year, and also called Tesfaye "a great moviemaker." Watch the announcement below.