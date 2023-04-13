Florida's Most Popular Destination To Visit May Surprise You

It's no secret that Florida is a hot tourist destination. Home to long stretches of beaches, world-famous amusement parks, amazing weather, and plenty of activities to keep you busy, it's no wonder why millions of visitors, both domestic and international, flock here every year.

Since there are so many stellar cities to visit, Trips to Discover revealed the Top 10 most popular destinations in Florida. Researchers utilized data from the International Trade Administration’s National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) to determine their picks.

"We found the ten most visited metropolitan areas in Florida as ranked by the total estimated overseas visitors to each city in 2021 (excluding Mexico and Canada)," the website states. "These ten cities support the lion’s share of overseas tourism in the state and, by some extension, the country! See our methodology for a full explanation."

According to the study, Miami was ranked the No. 1 place to visit in the Sunshine State! Data shows the Magic City attracts 2,759,000 visitors:

"Not only is Miami the most visited metro in Florida, but more overseas tourists also came to the Magic City in 2021 than anywhere else in the country. In fact, the NTTO estimates over 30% of all overseas visitors that year were destined for Miami. From endless beaches and nightlife to the endless Everglades, fine dining, and shopping malls, people come from around the globe to the city because it genuinely has something for everyone."

Check out the full report on Trips to Discover's website.