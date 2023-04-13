There are several benefits to attending a community college. These schools can be a nice bridge into a four-year institution or something to round out your knowledge and experience before heading into the workforce. Most people who attend community colleges don't have to leave home to obtain a degree, and they tend to be more affordable.

That's why Niche released its 2023 rankings for the best community colleges in every state, including Washington state.

Bellingham Technical College was named the top community college in the Evergreen State! Located in Bellingham, this school got high marks in value, safety, location, and student life.

Niche also provided more details about Bellingham Tech:

"It is a small institution with an enrollment of 1,127 undergraduate students. The Bellingham Tech acceptance rate is 100%. Popular majors include Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications, Engineering Technician, and Nursing. Graduating 52% of students, Bellingham Tech alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $34,000."