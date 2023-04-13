This School Was Named Washington's Best Community College

By Zuri Anderson

April 13, 2023

Diverse mid adult students using computers during class in college
Photo: Getty Images

There are several benefits to attending a community college. These schools can be a nice bridge into a four-year institution or something to round out your knowledge and experience before heading into the workforce. Most people who attend community colleges don't have to leave home to obtain a degree, and they tend to be more affordable.

That's why Niche released its 2023 rankings for the best community colleges in every state, including Washington state.

Bellingham Technical College was named the top community college in the Evergreen State! Located in Bellingham, this school got high marks in value, safety, location, and student life.

Niche also provided more details about Bellingham Tech:

"It is a small institution with an enrollment of 1,127 undergraduate students. The Bellingham Tech acceptance rate is 100%. Popular majors include Computer Systems Networking and Telecommunications, Engineering Technician, and Nursing. Graduating 52% of students, Bellingham Tech alumni go on to earn a starting salary of $34,000."

Here are the Top 10 community colleges in Washington:

  1. Bellingham Technical College (Bellingham)
  2. Renton Technical College (Renton)
  3. North Seattle College (Seattle)
  4. Walls Walls Community College (Walls Walls)
  5. Lake Washington Institute of Technology (Kirkland)
  6. Whatcom Community College (Bellingham)
  7. Tacoma Community College (Tacoma)
  8. Everett Community College (Everett)
  9. Clover Park Technical College (Lakewood)
  10. Grays Harbor College (Aberdeen)


Check out the full rankings on Niche's website.

