WATCH: Jeff Hardy Makes Surprise AEW Return Months After Suspension

Professional wrestling legend Jeff Hardy made his return to All Elite Wrestling for the first time since being suspended last June.

The 45-year-old made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's (April 12) episode of Dynamite to help his brother and longtime tag-team partner, Matt Hardy, and allies Isiah Kassidy and HOOK against an attack from The Firm ('All Ego' Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill), fending off the attackers with a chair and hitting the 'Twist of Fate' and 'Swanton Bomb' on Moriarty.

"I am unbelievably proud of my brother," Matt Hardy tweeted while re-sharing AEW's clip of Jeff's return.

Hardy was immediately suspended by AEW without pay upon news of his arrest for third offense DUI in June 2022 and said to only be allowed to return to the company "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."