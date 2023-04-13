WATCH: Jeff Hardy Makes Surprise AEW Return Months After Suspension
By Jason Hall
April 13, 2023
Professional wrestling legend Jeff Hardy made his return to All Elite Wrestling for the first time since being suspended last June.
The 45-year-old made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's (April 12) episode of Dynamite to help his brother and longtime tag-team partner, Matt Hardy, and allies Isiah Kassidy and HOOK against an attack from The Firm ('All Ego' Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty and Big Bill), fending off the attackers with a chair and hitting the 'Twist of Fate' and 'Swanton Bomb' on Moriarty.
"I am unbelievably proud of my brother," Matt Hardy tweeted while re-sharing AEW's clip of Jeff's return.
Hardy was immediately suspended by AEW without pay upon news of his arrest for third offense DUI in June 2022 and said to only be allowed to return to the company "upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."
I am unbelievably proud of my brother @JEFFHARDYBRAND.❤️ #AEWDynamite https://t.co/oZ6lV1NIHU— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 13, 2023
In February, Matt Hardy said his brother had "worked extraordinarily hard on himself" amid his ongoing recovery.
"Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you," Matt Hardy tweeted.
Incredibly proud of my brother. For the last 9 months, he’s worked extraordinarily hard on himself. He’s in the best space I’ve seen him in for decades. I’ll always support him, believe in him & love him. I’m excited for your new lease on life & where it takes you. pic.twitter.com/qwK31JrE4R— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 24, 2023
Jeff Hardy hadn't not publicly commented on whether he intended to return to pro wrestling prior to his return. The North Carolina native made his AEW debut in March 2022 after being released from his WWE contract in December and completed a 90-day non-compete clause period before being able to sign with another televised wrestling company.
Jeff and Matt Hardy, wrestling under the 'Hardy Boyz' and 'The Hardys', are regarded as one of the greatest tag-teams in pro wrestling history, while both have also etched singles legacies in numerous companies, most notably WWE, as well as IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Jeff Hardy is a three-time WWE World champion, a five-time Intercontinental champion and an eight-time tag-team champion, having also held numerous other titles for the company.