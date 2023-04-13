No meal is complete without a little something sweet! Whether you want to treat yourself to an after-dinner dessert or simply want to satisfy your sweet tooth any time of day, you can find a whole host of deliciously indulgent desserts anywhere in the state.

Cheapism searched around the country to find the top two best desserts in each state, from regional delicacies to lovingly-crafted dishes from popular restaurants.

So what is the best dessert in Wisconsin?

Frozen Custard

Move over ice cream, frozen custard is the "it" dessert. The site recommends ordering from Leon's Frozen Custard in Milwaukee for a some of the best frozen custard around. The runner-up for Wisconsin's best dessert is Kringles from Bendtsen's Bakery in Racine.

Here's what Cheapism had to say about Wisconsin's best dessert:

"Frozen custard is a velvety cold treat made with eggs, cream, and sugar, and Milwaukee is home to the world's largest concentration of frozen custard shops. When visiting, head to Leon's Frozen Custard, which opened in 1942, to try selections ranging from butter pecan to maple walnut and cinnamon. Kringles, Wisconsin's official pastry, as a Danish pastry made with layers of flaky dough and a range of fillings. Bendtsen's Bakery is famous for them, with a variety of flavors that include cherry, apricot, almond, and cream cheese."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the best (and second best) desserts in each state.