3 California Restaurants Named Among 'Best Sushi Restaurants' In The US

How do you enjoy your sushi? Do you prefer to order raw Nigiri with rice, Sashimi, Maki, Uramaki, or cone-shaped Temaki? Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your sushi, there is one restaurant in California that serves this dish better than anywhere else in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best places to order sushi in California are The Brothers Sushi in Los Angeles, Sushi Ota in San Diego, and Akiko's Restaurant in San Francisco. These sushi places are so good that they were ranked among best places to order sushi in the entire country!

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best places to order sushi in all of California:

Akiko's:

"The key component of Akiko's success is the willingness to honor sushi traditions while exploring modern culinary methods. As is typical in the forward-thinking Bay Area, Akiko's puts a focus on the ecological, opting for sustainable seafood from well-managed sources rather than overfished stocks. At Akiko's, diners can taste bright offerings of ocean trout, freshwater eel, or sea urchin before moving on to a reasonably priced, multiple course nigiri tasting. The omakase counter is one of the most sought-after seats in San Fran."

Sushi Ota:

"The sea urchin arrives just harvested from San Diego's docks and is a nationwide benchmark for how such a delicacy should taste. Unpretentious twists on beloved favorites like the California roll turn a diner's experience into something new while also keeping it comfortable. A reasonably-priced omakase menu can be had for only $65."

The Brothers Sushi:

"Although, with sashimi specials like yellowtail tuna smoked on Japanese cherrywood, that is already a given. The Brothers Sushi offers multiple coursed omakase meals, and the a la carte menu is always ready should you want to get lost on your own. Between goldeneye snapper, dry aged ora king salmon, and fresh barracuda, you may want to let the experts be your guide."

For a continued list of the best places to order sushi across the country visit mashed.com.