Anheuser-Busch CEO Responds To Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Controversy

By Bill Galluccio

April 14, 2023

Budweiser And Bud Light Losing Market Share In U.S. As Craft Beer Continues Gain In Popularity
Photo: Getty Images

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth has broken his silence regarding the controversy over a Bud Light marketing campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

After Mulvaney shared a video on TikTok showcasing a special customized can of Bud Light featuring her face, many conservatives promised to boycott the beer company. As a sign of protest, Kid Rock filmed a video of himself shooting a can of Bud Light and urged his fans to find another light beer to drink.

As a result of the negative backlash, sales of Bud Light plummeted, and Anheuser-Busch saw its value decrease by more than $5 billion.

In a press release titled "Our Responsibility To America," Whitworth said that the beer maker never intended to divide people.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer," he wrote.

"My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work, and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage," Whitmore said.

"Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation," he added.

