Anheuser-Busch CEO Responds To Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Controversy

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth has broken his silence regarding the controversy over a Bud Light marketing campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

After Mulvaney shared a video on TikTok showcasing a special customized can of Bud Light featuring her face, many conservatives promised to boycott the beer company. As a sign of protest, Kid Rock filmed a video of himself shooting a can of Bud Light and urged his fans to find another light beer to drink.

As a result of the negative backlash, sales of Bud Light plummeted, and Anheuser-Busch saw its value decrease by more than $5 billion.

In a press release titled "Our Responsibility To America," Whitworth said that the beer maker never intended to divide people.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer," he wrote.

"My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work, and respect for one another. As CEO of Anheuser-Busch, I am focused on building and protecting our remarkable history and heritage," Whitmore said.

"Moving forward, I will continue to work tirelessly to bring great beers to consumers across our nation," he added.