Arizona Dive Bar Is The Best In The Entire State

By Dani Medina

April 14, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes all you need is an ice cold beer from a no frills dive bar — and there's nothing wrong with that! When you're looking for that escape, why not try the best of the best? The Hill compiled a list of the best dive bar in every state and it's calling your name!

"The analysts at Yelp have delved into their databases to help determine the top-rated dive bars in each state based on the volume, and ratings, from user-generated reviews," The Hill said about its list. Here's more info about their methodology:

Dive bars, as defined by Yelp, are “typically well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks and are often considered ‘hole-in-the-walls,’” a spokesperson for Yelp tells Nexstar. The operators of these establishments can self-identify themselves as “dive bars” on their own Yelp accounts — at which point Yelp’s moderators will conduct a review to ensure the bar meets their criteria — or Yelp’s own users can submit suggestions to the moderators, if they feel a specific bar should be recategorized as a dive.

In Arizona, the best dive bar is Sundowner Bar & Grill in West Sedona. "Great little dive bar! Judy was super fun & friendly, and poured great drinks. Overall great atmosphere for a night cap! Seems like it would be fun for day-drinking too!" one reviewer wrote on Yelp.

Check out the full report.

