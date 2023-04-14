Arizona Is Home To One Of The Deadliest Intersections In The US

Drivers, beware! A new report ranks the deadliest intersections in the United States and one of them is right here in Arizona.

Fang Law Firm, a law firm based in Colorado, compiled a list of the country's most dangerous intersections using 20 years of crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "The Fang Law Firm mentioned there were two significant factors behind the country’s deadliest intersections," the report states. "First, most were secondary roads, usually state highways without limited access. These roads tend to have signaled or signed crossings with much slower local streets. It should be noted that the Fang Law Firm excluded crashes on highway interchanges, driveway exits, and pedestrian paths."

Furthermore, "rural areas with populations of less than 2,500 people had a disproportionally high amount of fatal crashes."

In Arizona, the intersection of Pierce Ferry Road and US-93 in Mohave County, coming in at No. 12 overall. Here's why:

There were seven fatal crashes at this Arizona intersection located 77 miles southeast of Las Vegas, Nevada. In 2020, the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) completed a project to separate the left-turn lanes from highway traffic better. ADOT is considering constructing a half-interchange to allow drivers to turn left from US-93 onto Pierce Ferry Road without crossing the opposite lanes.

Check out the full report.