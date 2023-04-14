Asbestos Found In Debris Over A Mile From Indiana Recycling Plant Fire

As firefighters continue to battle a fire at a plastics recycling plant in Richmond, Indiana, authorities are warning residents that asbestos was found in some of the debris over a mile from the plant. The fire forced over 2,000 people who live within a half-mile radius of the plant to evacuate due to the toxic smoke.

Jason Sewell, an on-scene coordinator for the Environmental Protection Agency, warned residents to avoid coming in contact with any debris from the fire. He also told them not to mow their lawns because it could break up the debris and send cancer-causing compounds, such as asbestos, into the air.

"Don't disturb the debris for now. Avoid mowing until we come out with more instructions on outdoor cleanup," he said.

On Thursday (April 13) night, Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said the flames had been put out but later clarified that "we are experiencing small flare-ups as air hits smoldering material under layers of debris."

"These flare-ups are under control and are causing further smoke and soot to continue to rise from the site. This is normal with any fire, and the overall situation remains well under control," Snow explained on Facebook.

Snow said that officials are continuing to monitor the air quality and did not provide a timetable for when residents could return to their homes.