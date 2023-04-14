Rare Symptom To Look For In New, More Infectious Covid Variant Arcturus

Doctors around the world are monitoring a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 that has led to a significant surge in cases in India. The XBB.1.16 strain, named Arcturus, could be 1.2 times more infectious than previous variants and has been found in 22 countries, including the United States.

According to the Independent, India reported more than 11,000 new COVID infections on Friday (April 14), which is the largest jump in over a year. As a result of the rise in infections, the Indian states of Haryana and Kerala reinstated public mask mandates.

In addition to being more infectious, the latest variant also causes new symptoms not previously associated with COVID. Health officials have noted that many people, including young children, are reporting they have conjunctivitis, more commonly known as pinkeye.

"It's been in circulation for a few months. We haven't seen a change in severity in individuals or in populations, but that's why we have these systems in place," Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's COVID-19 technical lead, said during a press conference last month. "It has one additional mutation in the spike protein, which in lab studies shows increased infectivity as well as potential increased pathogenicity."