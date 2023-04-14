Drake Denounces AI Version Of Him Rapping Ice Spice's Hit Song "Munch"

This isn't the first time someone found a way to make a fake Drake track. Earlier this year, an AI-driven music generator that could make a Drake song out of any topic hit the Internet and instantly drove fans wild. However, the website was quickly shut down.



Drake isn't the only one who's been frustrated by all the music made by people using artificial intelligence. Other artists, like Young Guru for example, have been venting about the dangers these AI-based songs pose to the music industry. In a social media post he made back in February, Guru shared why he thinks the laws need to change in order to protect artists in the future.



“Of course my mind goes to the ethical and legal aspects of what can be done with programs like Tacotron 2," Guru said. "You add that to the power of ChatGPT and you realize we are in a very groundbreaking but dangerous moment. It’s not the tech, it’s the evil that men do with the tech. There are legal aspects because at this present moment you can’t copyright a voice.”



In addition to Drake and Guru, labels like Universal Music Group have also joined the fight against AI. The record label recently requested for streaming services to ban any songs created by AI from their platforms.