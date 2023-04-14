Florida City Ranked Among Riskiest Places For U.S. Drivers

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2023

Frustrated Hispanic senior man driving car in traffic
Photo: Getty Images

Driving is a convenient part of everyday life in America, getting us to work, school, the grocery store, and other necessary places. According to a new study, getting behind the wheel can also be a real headache, or at worst, dangerous depending on where you live.

U.S. News & World Report recently released research ranking the most and least safe U.S. cities for drivers. According to the study, a Florida city was ranked amongst the riskiest cities for driving: Jacksonville. Boston was crowned the safest city for drivers, while Memphis was rated the worst overall.

These are the Top 10 least safe cities for U.S. drivers:

  1. Memphis, Tennessee
  2. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  3. Detroit, Michigan
  4. Louisville, Kentucky
  5. Tucson, Arizona
  6. Phoenix, Arizona
  7. Jacksonville, Florida
  8. Mesa, Arizona
  9. Dallas, Texas
  10. Atlanta, Georgia


Here's how researchers determined their picks:

"U.S. News & World Report commissioned a study of the 50 largest U.S. cities to determine which are the safest and riskiest for drivers. The study looked at data on fatal auto accidents per capita in each city from 2016 to 2020. It also looked at the number of people per capita involved in fatal crashes in each city during that same time frame. In addition, it examined the average fatality rate per miles traveled in each state from 2019 to 2021; the number of DUI arrests per capita in each state from 2017 to 2019; and the rate of auto thefts from 2019 through 2021."

Check out the full report on US News' website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.