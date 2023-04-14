G Herbo Reportedly Plans To Negotiate Plea Deal For $1.5 Million Fraud Case
By Tony M. Centeno
April 14, 2023
G Herbo is reportedly planning to hammer out the details of a plea deal in his pending fraud case.
According to a report HipHopDX published on Thursday, April 13, the Chicago rapper's legal team recently requested and received a Rule 11 hearing, also known as a Waiver of Indictment hearing, for their client. The hearing for Herbo's case, which also includes five other defendants, is set to go down on June 12, 2023. However, there's no indication that Herbo will receive or accept a plea deal. At the moment, there are no details available about what the plea deal would consist of, and there's no confirmation if there's any jail time involved.
Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, stands accused of working with his associate Antonio Strong to rent out a villa in Jamaica and buy two "designer" puppies from a luxury pet store with a stolen credit card back in 2017. He ended up turning himself into authorities in December 2020 and was officially charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.
“He [G Herbo] maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court," a rep for the rapper told TMZ in 2020.
It's been a busy time for G Herbo, especially after he dropped his Survivor's Remorse: A Side album last year. He recently hit the road with Future for his One Big Party Tour and just wrapped up the final stop last weekend.