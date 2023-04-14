G Herbo Reportedly Plans To Negotiate Plea Deal For $1.5 Million Fraud Case

Herbo, born Herbert Wright III, stands accused of working with his associate Antonio Strong to rent out a villa in Jamaica and buy two "designer" puppies from a luxury pet store with a stolen credit card back in 2017. He ended up turning himself into authorities in December 2020 and was officially charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.



“He [G Herbo] maintains his innocence and looks forward to establishing his innocence in court," a rep for the rapper told TMZ in 2020.



It's been a busy time for G Herbo, especially after he dropped his Survivor's Remorse: A Side album last year. He recently hit the road with Future for his One Big Party Tour and just wrapped up the final stop last weekend.