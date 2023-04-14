Georgia City Named One Of America's Best Cheap Travel Destinations

One city in Georgia was named one of the best vacation spots that won't hurt your wallet. U.S. News & World Report ranked the best cheap vacations around the U.S. that offer a lot of bang for your buck, including one spot in the Peach State.

Coming in at No. 19, Athens was named one of the best affordable vacation destinations in America, with plenty of cheap or free attractions to keep you entertained, including a gorgeous botanical garden as well as an art museum filled with stunning artwork. Here's what the site had to say:

"In Athens, Georgia, you'll find a wealth of free attractions, including historic homes and parks that are prime for picnicking. A visit to the University of Georgia's campus is also in order, as this is where you'll find the Georgia Museum of Art and the State Botanical Garden of Georgia, which are two more things to do that won't cost you a dime. With your savings, you can take a daytrip to Atlanta, which sits about 70 miles southwest of Athens."

These are the 20 best cheap vacations in the country:

Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona) Glacier National Park (Montana) Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming) Moab (Utah) Bar Harbor (Maine) Cannon Beach (Oregon) Asheville (North Carolina) Sequoia National Park (California) Olympic National Park (Washington) Destin (Florida) Santa Fe (New Mexico) St. Augustine (Florida) Gatlinburg (Tennessee) Colorado Springs (Colorado) Nags Head (North Carolina) San Antonio (Texas) Williamsburg (Virginia) Gettysburg (Pennsylvania) Athens (Georgia) Portland (Oregon)

Check out U.S. News & World Report's full list to read up on what makes these destinations special.