Illinois City Named Among 'Cheapest Places To Live' In The US

As the cost of living rises across the country, there is one beautiful city in Illinois that remains fairly affordable. This city is considered so affordable that it was named as of the cheapest places to live in the entire country!

According to a list compiled by Kiplinger, the cheapest place to live in Illinois is Decatur. The average price of a home in Decatur is $110,300, and just over 102,000 people live there.

Here is what Kiplinger had to say about the cheapest city to live in in all of Illinois:

"Decatur, Illinois, and its surrounding metro area is probably best known as an agricultural and manufacturing center. Archer Daniels Midland moved its headquarters to Chicago in 2013 but maintains operations in this central Illinois city. Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of construction and mining equipment, has facilities in the area, as well. Decatur likewise lays claim to a massive corn-processing plant owned by U.K.-based food ingredients company Tate & Lyle. Archer Daniels Midland's departure following a price-fixing scandal was a blow to the local economy, and Decatur struggles with elevated unemployment to this day. A cost of living that's nearly a fifth lower than the national average is partly a symptom of ADM's exit, but at least it's also something of a salve."

For a continued list of the cheapest cities to live in across the country visit kiplinger.com.