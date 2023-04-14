Illinois City Named Among 'Cheapest Places To Live' In The US

By Logan DeLoye

April 14, 2023

Looking Down 3rd Street
Photo: Moment RF

As the cost of living rises across the country, there is one beautiful city in Illinois that remains fairly affordable. This city is considered so affordable that it was named as of the cheapest places to live in the entire country!

According to a list compiled by Kiplinger, the cheapest place to live in Illinois is Decatur. The average price of a home in Decatur is $110,300, and just over 102,000 people live there.

Here is what Kiplinger had to say about the cheapest city to live in in all of Illinois:

"Decatur, Illinois, and its surrounding metro area is probably best known as an agricultural and manufacturing center. Archer Daniels Midland moved its headquarters to Chicago in 2013 but maintains operations in this central Illinois city. Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of construction and mining equipment, has facilities in the area, as well. Decatur likewise lays claim to a massive corn-processing plant owned by U.K.-based food ingredients company Tate & Lyle. Archer Daniels Midland's departure following a price-fixing scandal was a blow to the local economy, and Decatur struggles with elevated unemployment to this day. A cost of living that's nearly a fifth lower than the national average is partly a symptom of ADM's exit, but at least it's also something of a salve."

For a continued list of the cheapest cities to live in across the country visit kiplinger.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.