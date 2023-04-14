Sometimes all you need is an ice cold beer from a no frills dive bar — and there's nothing wrong with that! When you're looking for that escape, why not try the best of the best? The Hill compiled a list of the best dive bar in every state and it's calling your name!

"The analysts at Yelp have delved into their databases to help determine the top-rated dive bars in each state based on the volume, and ratings, from user-generated reviews," The Hill said about its list. Here's more info about their methodology:

Dive bars, as defined by Yelp, are “typically well-worn bars that offer an inexpensive, simple selection of drinks and are often considered ‘hole-in-the-walls,’” a spokesperson for Yelp tells Nexstar. The operators of these establishments can self-identify themselves as “dive bars” on their own Yelp accounts — at which point Yelp’s moderators will conduct a review to ensure the bar meets their criteria — or Yelp’s own users can submit suggestions to the moderators, if they feel a specific bar should be recategorized as a dive.

In Kentucky, the best dive bar is Larry’s in Covington. "The actual greatest place on earth. The staff (friends). The food. The 70's themed viBeZ," one reviewer wrote on Yelp.

