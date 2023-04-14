Michigan City Named Among 'Cheapest Places To Live' In The US

As the cost of living rises across the country, there is one beautiful city in Michigan that remains fairly affordable. This city is considered so affordable that it was named as of the cheapest places to live in the entire country!

According to a list compiled by Kiplinger, the cheapest place to live in Michigan is Kalamazoo. The average price of a home in Kalamazoo is $208,300, and just over 261,000 people live there.

Here is what Kiplinger had to say about the cheapest city to live in in all of Michigan:

"In the city of Kalamazoo proper (pop. 73,255), nearly 31% of residents live below the poverty line. (At the metro level, which includes Portage, Michigan, the figure comes to 14.5%.) The U.S. and Michigan state poverty rates are 12.8% and 13.1%, respectively. Another downside? Michigan is among the least tax-friendly states for middle-class families. On the brighter side, Western Michigan University, with its multiple campuses and research facilities, is a major driver of the local economy. Medical equipment maker Stryker (SYK(opens in new tab)) is headquartered in the city, and Pfizer (PFE(opens in new tab)), the drug company, maintains its largest manufacturing site in Kalamazoo. In late 2022, the pharma giant committed to investing $750 million into its Kalamazoo facility."

