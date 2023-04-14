Millions Of 'Very Aggressive Bees' Attack Texas Home

A swarm of "very aggressive bees" attacked a home in Grandview earlier this week. The Grandview Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to a call and estimated there were "millions" of bees inside the home, which "actively attacked" two people in the home while two other occupants were trapped in the house "and unable to escape due to more bees."

The two bee attack victims were an elderly woman and man in his 30s, WFAA reports. Inside the home were an older man and a young boy. The man in his 30s was flown to a local hospital, and the elderly woman was driven. Both are expected to be OK. Two small dogs in a kennel outside died after being stung multiple times.

Four firefighters suffered multiple bee stings, but there were no "adverse reactions." They were able to get the situation under control by using foam. A bee keeper was also on the scene to "evict the occupants from their hive." Thousands of bees were also found inside inside a bathroom wall and had to be euthanized.

"It’s that time of year folks, BEE aware and stay safe," the fire department wrote on Facebook. See photos of the bees below: