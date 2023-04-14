NBA Gives Dallas Mavericks Massive Fine For Tanking

The National Basketball Association has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for "conduct detrimental to the league" in relation to its player resting policy by keeping several key players out for an elimination game against the Chicago Bulls on April 7, according to a press release.

The Mavericks sent the New York Knicks a 2023 top-10 protected first-round pick as part of the 2019 trade centered around Kristaps Porzingis. The league said the Mavericks' decision to rest several starters was part of "the organization's desire to lose the game in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft," citing the franchise's actions and public statements for its ruling after the completion of an investigation.

"The Dallas Mavericks' decision to restrict key players from fully participating in an elimination game last Friday against Chicago undermined the integrity of our sports, said Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. "The Mavericks' actions failed our fans and our league."