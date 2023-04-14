NBA Suspends Miles Bridges For 2022 Domestic Violence Incident

NBA free agent Miles Bridges has been suspended 30 games without pay after pleading no contest to a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children that took place in June 2022, the league announced in a news release shared on Friday (April 14).

Bridges surrendered to police in Los Angeles on June 29, hours before he was expected to receive a massive new deal from the Charlotte Hornets, with whom he spent all four seasons of his NBA career before missing all 82 games in 2022-23. The league said Bridges has already been deemed to have served 20 games and will miss the first 10 if he signs a contract with an NBA team.

"The NBA conducted its own investigation into this matter, reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved," the league said. "The NBA also consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance in such cases. The 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter.

"Following his arrest and plea, Mr. Bridges did not sign an NBA contract for the 2022-23 season, missing all 82 games. In recognition of that outcome, the NBA has deemed 20 games of the suspension to have been already served. If Mr. Bridges signs an NBA contract, he will be required to miss the first 10 games for which he is otherwise eligible and able to play.