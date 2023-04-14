Passenger Killed After Tire Falls Off 18-Wheeler On Texas Freeway

A freak accident on a Texas freeway left a passenger dead and a driver hospitalized. The Harris County Constable Precinct 5 said that an 18-wheeler was traveling eastbound on I-10 near Blalock on Thursday (April 13) night when one of its tires fell off.

The tire rolled down the road and bounced over the median, striking the windshield of a KIA SUV that was traveling in the westbound lanes. The driver of the vehicle lost control and crossed all six lanes of the freeway before crashing into the outside barrier wall.

KPRC reported that the passenger who died was 21-year Clayton Alexander Vaughn. The driver of the vehicle was his girlfriend, and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck did not stop, and investigators believe they may not have realized what happened. According to KTRK, investigators are looking into the possibility that the tire that fell off was a spare.