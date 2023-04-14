Pennsylvania Thieves Steal Over 100,000 Dimes From Parked Truck

You may have a few questions regarding the headline of this article, and you are not alone. For starters, why was the truck that the thieves broke into filled with well over half a million dimes? And, what did the thieves use to conspicuously transport these dimes out of the truck with without getting caught? According to The Mercury News, a truck carrying 750,000 dimes was transporting the coins from the Philadelphia Mint to Florida. An undisclosed number of thieves broke into the truck and got away with "at least" a whopping 100,000 dimes, or $10,000.

The Mercury News mentioned that the incident took place around 6:00 a.m on Thursday while the truck was parked somewhere in Philadelphia. It did not get too far on its journey before the thieves lightened the load. Despite getting away with quite a bit of money, the robbers did not make a clean escape. After the incident occurred, authorities noted that there were "hundreds of dimes" scattered all across the parking lot where the truck was parked.

Information regarding the identity of the suspects, what they used to transport the dimes, and if they were specifically targeting the truck because they knew what was inside of it, has yet to be released as the investigation continues.