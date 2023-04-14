Post Malone Returns With New Pop Single 'Chemical'

"Outside of the party, smokin' in the car with you/Seven Nation Army, fightin' at the bar with you," Malone sings. "Tell you that I'm sorry, tell me what I gotta do 'Cause I can't let go, it's chemical."



"Chemical" is the first song Post Malone has released since he delivered his previous album Twelve Carat Toothache last year. The album features hit songs "I Like You (A Happier Song)" with Doja Cat and "Cooped Up" featuring Roddy Ricch. Among the 16-track LP are other collaborations with The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, and Gunna. Malone recently wrapped up the American leg of his Twelve Carat Tour and is currently preparing to travel to Europe to continue the tour with Rae Sremmurd.



There's no word on where this single will end up just yet. For now, listen to "Chemical" and check out its accompanying music video below.