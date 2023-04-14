Post Malone Returns With New Pop Single 'Chemical'
By Tony M. Centeno
April 14, 2023
Post Malone is switching things up for his first single of 2023.
On Friday, April 14, the 27-year-old artist delivered his new summertime record "Chemical," and it's the latest iHeartRadio World Premiere. The upbeat song has Posty crooning about his reflection of a relationship he can't seem to let go of. His new single features guitar riffs from Malone and Andrew Watt plus other musical contributions from Louis Bell and the legendary Mick Jagger. He originally teased the single earlier this week when he posted a video of himself jamming out to the record.
"Outside of the party, smokin' in the car with you/Seven Nation Army, fightin' at the bar with you," Malone sings. "Tell you that I'm sorry, tell me what I gotta do 'Cause I can't let go, it's chemical."
"Chemical" is the first song Post Malone has released since he delivered his previous album Twelve Carat Toothache last year. The album features hit songs "I Like You (A Happier Song)" with Doja Cat and "Cooped Up" featuring Roddy Ricch. Among the 16-track LP are other collaborations with The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, and Gunna. Malone recently wrapped up the American leg of his Twelve Carat Tour and is currently preparing to travel to Europe to continue the tour with Rae Sremmurd.
There's no word on where this single will end up just yet. For now, listen to "Chemical" and check out its accompanying music video below.