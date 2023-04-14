Before he dropped the video, Shordie Shordie took to Instagram to share the official tracklist for A Life For Two. His upcoming project is set to feature 13 tracks including new collaborations with 03 Greedo and Octavian.



It's been three years since Shordie Shordie released his major label debut >Music in 2020. Following the hype of that project, Shordie was able to work with the likes of Murda Beatz, Shoreline Mafia, Blxst, Ann Marie and more. Last year, the 27-year-old delivered his last project More Than Music, Pt. 2. His previous body of work contains 17 tracks including collaborations with Mozzy, Offset and Rich Homie Quan. In the months after his project dropped, Shordie also connected with other artists like Kay Flock, who appears on "UK."



Look out for Shordie Shordie's A Life For Two available everywhere on April 28. Check out the video for "Thug Life" below.