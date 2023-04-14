'Star Wars' Themed Pop-Up Bar Opens In Cincinnati For A Limited Time

A Star Wars themed pop-up opened in Cincinnati this week, giving fans of the space opera a chance to step into a real-life Cantina without having to travel to a galaxy far, far away.

Located at Findlay Market behind the Cosmic Gorilla shop on Race Street, Galactica Cantina has opened its doors for a limited time before it plans to "pack up soon to service new galaxies," per FOX 19.

According to a news release for the bar, "Galactica Cantina is an unparalleled bar for Bounty Hunters – somewhere to refuel with unique libations and snacks, replenish supplies, consult star maps for the best trade routes, or even wager your ship in a heated game of cards."

The unique bar allows guests to order themed cocktails and mocktails that sound like something you could order the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine, per WLWT. Not only will they have alcoholic beverages like the dragonberry and kiwi Rowdy Rancor, the florals and gin Flying Solo and the decadent Sith Cocoa with marshmallow fluff, brown sugar and either bourbon or chocolate vodka, but the bar will also serve non-alcoholic dinks like the lavender and lemonade Nevarro Nights and the Kyber Kooler Hawaiian punch.

Galactica Cantina held its grand opening on Thursday (April 13) and will be open most days each week. The hours of operation are 4-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday. It is closed on Tuesday.