Taylor Swift returned to the stage for the first time since the news of her split with Joe Alwyn. On Thursday, April 13th, The Eras Tour resumed in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. Swift also subtly nodded to the news of her breakup by telling the crowd “Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” per Page Six. "It’s been a really long time since I’ve been on tour. And to say that a lot has happened is an understatement," she said elsewhere in the show.

At her previous shows in Texas, Swift surprised fans with a setlist change and she reportedly kept the changes during last night's show as well. Some fans even think the unexpected change in the setlist may have hinted at the breakup a week prior. During her shows in Arlington, Texas at the end of March, Swift surprised fans with a change in her three-hour-long setlist and gave the song "The 1" its live debut. So, how does that hint at the breakup? Well, according to fans, "The 1" is a breakup song and it just so happened to replace the love song "Invisible String" which is believed to be about Alwyn.

Here are the remaining Eras Tour dates: