Tech Consultant Arrested In Killing Of Cash App Founder Bob Lee

Authorities have arrested 38-year-old Nima Momeni for the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, who was stabbed to death in San Francisco on April 4.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said that Momeni, who is an IT consultant, knew Lee. Scott did not provide details about a potential motive for the killing.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that Momeni will be arraigned on charges of murder and that she will ask that he be held without bail.

One of Momeni's neighbors was shocked when he heard about the arrest.

"It's even more shocking to find out that your neighbor is accused of the murder," Sam Singer told KGO. "Nima is a very outgoing, very sweet, down-to-earth, seemingly very professional gentleman. This is a complete shock to all of us in the building," he said. "He's very welcoming, very kind, just a good neighbor."

However, not everybody feels the same way about Momeni. Aaron Gipson, who previously worked for Momeni, called him "cruel" and "accusatory" but added he "didn't think he'd be capable of killing somebody."