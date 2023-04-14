This Is The Toughest College To Get Into In Florida

People study hard, get perfect grades, and do all kinds of extracurriculars to get into colleges and universities. Some of these schools are notorious for rejecting most of their applicants or having strict standards for admission But once you get over those hurdles, attending these top-tier colleges may grant you better networking and career opportunities down the road.

Stacker got curious and found the hardest college to get into for every state. Researchers combed through Niche's 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America rankings to determine their picks.

According to the website, the University of South Florida (Sarasota-Manatee) is the toughest college to apply to in Florida. Analysts provided facts to back up this school's place on the list:

#69 hardest college to get into nationwide

Acceptance rate: 24%

Net price: $2,734

SAT range: 1160-1290



They also explained their pick further:

"Known as USFSM, the Sarasota-Manatee branch of the University of South Florida was founded in 1975 but was granted separate accreditation rights in 2011. Over 4,500 students attend both on-campus and online classes at the public school. In 2022, USFSM received its biggest private donation ever: $5.26 million for the expansion of the risk management and insurance program. In addition, the construction of a new 100,000-square-foot housing/student center complex is set to start in early 2023 and should be ready to open in the fall of 2024."

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.