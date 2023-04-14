This Is The Toughest College To Get Into In Washington State

By Zuri Anderson

April 14, 2023

Happy hipster young female wear a hat sitting in the floor working on laptop. Portrait of creative young smiling woman using computer notebook. Beautiful girl sitting on the floor near gray wall.
Photo: Getty Images

People study hard, get perfect grades, and do all kinds of extracurriculars to get into colleges and universities. Some of these schools are notorious for rejecting most of their applicants or having strict standards for admission But once you get over those hurdles, attending these top-tier colleges may grant you better networking and career opportunities down the road.

Stacker got curious and found the hardest college to get into for every state. Researchers combed through Niche's 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America rankings to determine their picks.

According to the website, the DigiPen Institute of Technology is the toughest college to apply to in Washington state. Analysts provided facts to back up this school's place on the list:

  • #112 hardest college to get into nationwide
  • Acceptance rate: 38%
  • Net price: $36,832
  • SAT range: 1140-1340

They also explained their pick further:

"This tech college opened in 1988 in Canada as a research and development institute for computer science and animation. It now has campuses in Redmond, Washington, Singapore, and Bilbao, Spain. DigiPen advises students to start building their base of knowledge from day one since courses are cumulative. The school offers nine undergraduate degree programs, including music and sound design and computer science in a real-time interactive simulation."

Check out the full report on Stacker's website.

