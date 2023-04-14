If you don't feel like dropping by a cocktail bar or speakeasy, dive bars serve as handy alternatives. Typically under-the-radar establishments, these joints will serve rather inexpensive drinks and have that charm you won't find in any other watering hole. They often become neighborhood hangouts or the go-to place after a long day at work.

For those interested in visiting these types of bars, Yelp released a list of every state's top-rated dive bar to The Hill. Analysts determined the best picks based on the volume and ratings from user-generated reviews.

According to the website, Dive Inn was named Colorado's best dive bar! Located in Denver, this vibrant spot features all kinds of games for customers along with events, live sports feeds, and more. Oh, and there's just a boat sitting in the middle of the establishment. Plenty of patrons have snapped photos inside of it!

Yelper Alicia P. talked about her experience at Dive Inn:

"The Dive Inn is all the best parts of a true dive bar!! From cheap drinks, corn hole, pool tables, ping pong tables all the way to a boat in the middle of the bar! I mean my wife got a rum and Coke and I had a draft beer and our bill was $8! A place for anyone and everyone! We will absolutely be back!"