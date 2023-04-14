This No-Frills Bar Was Named Florida's Top Dive Bar

If you don't feel like dropping by a cocktail bar or speakeasy, dive bars serve as handy alternatives. Typically under-the-radar establishments, these joints will serve rather inexpensive drinks and have that charm you won't find in any other watering hole. They often become neighborhood hangouts or the go-to place after a long day at work.

For those interested in visiting these types of bars, Yelp released a list of every state's top-rated dive bar to The Hill. Analysts determined the best picks based on the volume and ratings from user-generated reviews.

According to the website, Doc’s Oyster Bar was named Florida's best dive bar! Located in Valparaiso, this no-frills bar sits on the bayou and serves up craft beer, oysters, shrimp, tacos, and all kinds of casual food and must-have drinks.

Yelper Dominic D. talked about his experience at Doc's Oyster Bar:

"Waking into it, it's a dive. Order at the register. Grab a number and find a place to sit. (Outside is nice and if you get lucky might see a dolphin). The staff was fast and friendly. I was there for lunch so no idea what dinner looks like. I enjoyed fresh oysters and fish tacos and both were good. The oysters were impressive, big and meaty. Recommend those for anyone who likes them. Overall, I am glad I listened to some locals and followed the yelp reviews. Definitely not disappointed!