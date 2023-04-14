Two Million Dimes Stolen From Truck In Philadelphia Parking Lot

Authorities are searching for a group of at least six people that stole roughly two million dimes from a truck that was left in a parking lot in Philadelphia overnight. The truck was carrying about $750,000 worth of dimes.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jack Ryan told reporters that officers were called to a Walmart parking lot just after 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found dimes scattered all over the ground.

The truck told police he picked up the dimes from the U.S. Mint and then went home to get some sleep before driving them to Florida.

"This is common practice - to pick up a load going to Florida and go home for the night, get to sleep, and get on the road in the morning," Ryan said.

When the driver went to his truck, he found the trailer door had been cut open. Investigators believe the thieves were loading the dimes into other containers.

"They were trying to cross-load the dimes into other things to carry it away," Ryan said. "There's dimes all over the parking lot, all down the street."

Police said they are looking for a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and a dark-colored pickup truck in connection with the theft.

The thieves managed to steal about $200,000 worth of dimes.

Ryan said that the truck was unmarked, and it is possible the thieves had no idea what was inside when they broke into it, citing other recent cargo thefts in the city.