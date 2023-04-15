3 American Sailors Missing Off The Coast Of Mexico

By Bill Galluccio

April 15, 2023

Kerry and Frank O'Brien
Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Northern California

The United States Coast Guard announced that three American sailors went missing off the coast of Mexico. Kerry O'BrienFrank O'Brien, and William Gross departed from Mazatlán, Mexico, en route to San Diego, California, on a 44-foot vessel named Ocean Bound.

They planned to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 to stock up on supplies for their trip to San Diego. The 200-mile journey across the Sea of Cortez usually takes about 15 hours, depending on the wind.

The Coast Guard said there is no record of their arrival in Cabo San Lucas. They were last heard from on April 4.

The U.S. Coast Guard is working with the Mexican Navy to search for the missing sailors.

"Search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, with negative sightings of the vessel," the Coast Guard said. "Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel."

Officials asked anybody with information about their whereabouts to call the U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue coordination center at 510-437-3701.

