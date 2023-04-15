Fans Can't Get Enough Of Justin Bieber's Infectious Vibes At Coachella
By Dani Medina
April 15, 2023
One thing about Justin Bieber, you can always find him in the crowd at a concert dancing the night away!
The "Hold On" singer made an appearance at Night 1 of Coachella on Friday (April 14) and fans couldn't get enough of his infectious vibe after he was spotted enjoying his night at Metro Boomin and Bad Bunny's sets. In one video, he's seen dancing along to "Mask Off," for which the producer brought out Future to perform. In another video, you can see him in the crowd at Bad Bunny's headlining set with Hailey Bieber.
While Justin's not on the lineup this year, fans are hoping he'll make a special appearance at one of his collaborator's sets, including The Kid LAROI (Saturday), Dominic Fike (Sunday) and Burna Boy (next Friday).
In more Coachella news, exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted kissing!
Check out videos of Justin Bieber jamming out at Coachella below:
Justin Bieber attending Coachella last night in Indio, California! pic.twitter.com/2VfASeT6pJ— Justins Tour Updates (@JustinsTourNews) April 15, 2023
Future cantando “Mask Off” junto a Metro Boomin en Coachella 2023 🥵 pic.twitter.com/yogp1Lx48D— Makel (@MakelGang) April 15, 2023
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/sFkOZACKtG— @21metgala (@21metgala) April 15, 2023
April 14: Justin Bieber attends Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio,California pic.twitter.com/9Lhp6sVa5o— Justin Bieber News (@jbtraacker) April 15, 2023
Justin Bieber at Coachella. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/2xptiTXSCW— 𝙀𝙎𝙃𝙊 (@mr_esho) April 15, 2023
Photo of Justin Bieber spotted at Coachella last night. (April 14) pic.twitter.com/gmy3OLuT5G— Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) April 15, 2023