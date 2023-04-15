Fans Can't Get Enough Of Justin Bieber's Infectious Vibes At Coachella

One thing about Justin Bieber, you can always find him in the crowd at a concert dancing the night away!

The "Hold On" singer made an appearance at Night 1 of Coachella on Friday (April 14) and fans couldn't get enough of his infectious vibe after he was spotted enjoying his night at Metro Boomin and Bad Bunny's sets. In one video, he's seen dancing along to "Mask Off," for which the producer brought out Future to perform. In another video, you can see him in the crowd at Bad Bunny's headlining set with Hailey Bieber.

While Justin's not on the lineup this year, fans are hoping he'll make a special appearance at one of his collaborator's sets, including The Kid LAROI (Saturday), Dominic Fike (Sunday) and Burna Boy (next Friday).

In more Coachella news, exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted kissing!

Check out videos of Justin Bieber jamming out at Coachella below: