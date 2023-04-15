Man Killed After Rollover Crash Through Chain-Link Fence

A 51-year-old man was killed on Friday (April 14) night after he crashed on US-131 in Michigan. The Michigan State Police said that the driver was traveling northbound when he lost control of his vehicle and veered off the side of the right side of the road. His car overturned multiple times and hit a chain-link fence, wrapping the fence around it.

The driver was ejected from the car in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to revive him by fire and EMS technicians.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said that the crash remains under investigation and that alcohol may be a factor. They are asking anybody who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

The identity of the driver and passenger were not released.