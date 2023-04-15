NIck Cannon Forgets One Of His 12 Kids' Names In Awkward Interview Moment

By Dani Medina

April 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Nick Cannon is making headlines again — and yes, it's because of his 12 children. It's different this time around, though. In an interview with Howard Stern, the Masked Singer host was asked to name all 12 of his kids and he awkwardly forgot one of them.

"And you know their names? Everyone's names?" Stern can be heard asking Cannon, as seen in a clip of the interview reshared on Page Six's official TikTok account. "I can name all of them, of course!" Cannon replies.

After listing 11 of his kids, Stern informed him that he left out Onyx Ice Cole, who he welcomed with LaNisha Cole in September 2022. "You got me," Cannon began to say before trying to explain that he was trying to explain his methodology when the video got cut off. "I knew you didn't know them all," Stern said.

Users in the comments were shocked after watching the video.

"This is crazy," one user said.

"My mom can barely remember all three of my sisters names," said another.

"..........now all their birthdays," said another.

In recent Nick Cannon news, the Wild 'n Out host jokingly said it "would be amazing" to have his next child with Taylor Swift after news of her split from Joe Alwyn broke. "I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other," he added about the newly single pop star. Cannon even said his "Spidey senses" were tingling when he heard of the breakup.

Cannon also said he regrets not having a baby with his ex Christina Milian.

Watch the video for yourself below:

@pagesix

#NickCannon forgets daughter Onvx when asked to name all 12 children

♬ original sound - Pagesix | Celebrity Gossip
