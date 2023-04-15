The Weeknd has been teasing a lot of new music lately. Earlier this week, the world's most popular artist went live on Instagram to preview a couple of unreleased tracks including a fresh collaboration with Future. He also officially announced his upcoming project The Idol Vol. 1, which will be the companion album to his upcoming TV Series that bares the same name.



That wasn't the only surprise Metro had up his sleeve. He also brought out Future to perform an array of their hits together including their recent collaboration "Superhero" plus past bangers like "Wicked" and "Mask Off." He also brought out Don Toliver to deliver their songs “I Can’t Save You (Interlude),” “Too Many Nights” and “Around Me” off Metro's Heroes & Villains album. At one point during his set, Metro also paid homage to his late mother, who passed away last summer, by leading the crowd in a moment of silence.



“Long live my mom Leslie Wayne… She with me right now, Lord Jesus, she with me right now,” Metro told the crowd per Billboard.



See more scenes from Metro Boomin's epic Coachella set below.