The Weeknd Debuts New Song During Metro Boomin's Explosive Coachella Set

By Tony M. Centeno

April 15, 2023

The Weeknd & Metro Boomin
Photo: Getty Images

The Weeknd surprised everyone at Coachella by debuting a new song from his upcoming album.

On Friday night, April 14, Metro Boomin closed out the first night of Coachella at the Sahara stage. During his epic set, Metro had Mike Dean playing the keyboard as he brought out a slew of guests including the Dawn FM singer, Diddy, 21 Savage, and John Legend. While he was on stage to perform "Creepin'" with 21 and Diddy, Abel decided to stick around for a bit to perform some new music. The crowd roared as he premiered his new single reportedly called "Double Fantasy."

The Weeknd has been teasing a lot of new music lately. Earlier this week, the world's most popular artist went live on Instagram to preview a couple of unreleased tracks including a fresh collaboration with Future. He also officially announced his upcoming project The Idol Vol. 1, which will be the companion album to his upcoming TV Series that bares the same name.

That wasn't the only surprise Metro had up his sleeve. He also brought out Future to perform an array of their hits together including their recent collaboration "Superhero" plus past bangers like "Wicked" and "Mask Off." He also brought out Don Toliver to deliver their songs “I Can’t Save You (Interlude),” “Too Many Nights” and “Around Me” off Metro's Heroes & Villains album. At one point during his set, Metro also paid homage to his late mother, who passed away last summer, by leading the crowd in a moment of silence.

“Long live my mom Leslie Wayne… She with me right now, Lord Jesus, she with me right now,” Metro told the crowd per Billboard.

See more scenes from Metro Boomin's epic Coachella set below.

