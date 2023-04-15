Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge hit the Coachella stage on Night 1 (April 14) to deliver a set for the books! It marks their first performance together since 2014 — and they didn't let Barker's post-surgery woes get in the way.

As you'll recall, Barker recently underwent surgery after seriously injuring his finger twice during blink-182 tour rehearsals. As a result, the "All The Small Things" rockers were forced to postpone the first leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour which was scheduled to kick off last month in Latin America.

"This is just devastating on so many levels," DeLonge said at the time. "But we're gonna get Travis better, we're gonna come down — the three of us, together — and we're gonna rock, and we're gonna have an incredible time with you guys."

Friday night's show in the California desert marked a triumphant return for the band, who only learned they were performing just two days before! On the side of the stage was Kourtney Kardashian, who was supporting her husband!