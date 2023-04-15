Travis Barker & Blink-182's Last-Minute Coachella Set One For The Books

By Dani Medina

April 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge hit the Coachella stage on Night 1 (April 14) to deliver a set for the books! It marks their first performance together since 2014 — and they didn't let Barker's post-surgery woes get in the way.

As you'll recall, Barker recently underwent surgery after seriously injuring his finger twice during blink-182 tour rehearsals. As a result, the "All The Small Things" rockers were forced to postpone the first leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour which was scheduled to kick off last month in Latin America.

"This is just devastating on so many levels," DeLonge said at the time. "But we're gonna get Travis better, we're gonna come down — the three of us, together — and we're gonna rock, and we're gonna have an incredible time with you guys."

Friday night's show in the California desert marked a triumphant return for the band, who only learned they were performing just two days before! On the side of the stage was Kourtney Kardashian, who was supporting her husband!

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Here's a look at blink-182's setlist from Night 1 of Coachella:

  1. Family Reunion
  2. Anthem Part Two
  3. The Rock Show
  4. Man Overboard
  5. Feeling This
  6. Reckless Abandon
  7. Dysentery Gary
  8. What's My Age Again?
  9. Edging
  10. Dumpweed
  11. Aliens Exist
  12. First Date
  13. Don't Leave Me
  14. Down
  15. Happy Holidays, You Bastard
  16. I Miss You
  17. All The Small Things
  18. Damit

See photos and videos from their set below:

blink-182
