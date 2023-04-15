Travis Barker & Blink-182's Last-Minute Coachella Set One For The Books
By Dani Medina
April 15, 2023
Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge hit the Coachella stage on Night 1 (April 14) to deliver a set for the books! It marks their first performance together since 2014 — and they didn't let Barker's post-surgery woes get in the way.
As you'll recall, Barker recently underwent surgery after seriously injuring his finger twice during blink-182 tour rehearsals. As a result, the "All The Small Things" rockers were forced to postpone the first leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour which was scheduled to kick off last month in Latin America.
"This is just devastating on so many levels," DeLonge said at the time. "But we're gonna get Travis better, we're gonna come down — the three of us, together — and we're gonna rock, and we're gonna have an incredible time with you guys."
Friday night's show in the California desert marked a triumphant return for the band, who only learned they were performing just two days before! On the side of the stage was Kourtney Kardashian, who was supporting her husband!
Here's a look at blink-182's setlist from Night 1 of Coachella:
- Family Reunion
- Anthem Part Two
- The Rock Show
- Man Overboard
- Feeling This
- Reckless Abandon
- Dysentery Gary
- What's My Age Again?
- Edging
- Dumpweed
- Aliens Exist
- First Date
- Don't Leave Me
- Down
- Happy Holidays, You Bastard
- I Miss You
- All The Small Things
- Damit
See photos and videos from their set below:
All the Small Things - Blink 182— Jorge Rodriguez (@jitotine) April 15, 2023
Live from Coachella 2023#blink182 #Coachella #Sahara pic.twitter.com/XkabTnTAPK
‘Dammit” - Blink-182— Just Rock Content (@JustRockContent) April 15, 2023
Live At Coachella 2023 pic.twitter.com/ksPcQZuSol
Photo from Blink-182’s set at #Coachella. They had the Sahara stage packed out 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iyDb28tGsT— GDE (@GlobalDanceGDE) April 15, 2023
Blink-182 Live On YouTube At Coachella pic.twitter.com/yn8TapTqVY— Just Rock Content (@JustRockContent) April 15, 2023