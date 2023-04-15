WATCH: Pet Emu Leads Police On 20-Mile Chase After Jumping 7-Foot Fence

An escaped emu led police in Roane County, Tennessee, on a 20-mile chase after it escaped captivity. Harry McKinney told WATE that his family has two emus, MeeMoo and MeeMee, who live on their farm.

McKinney said that MeeMoo got spooked by the sounds from a nearby logging crew and jumped over a seven-foot fence. They contacted the police and reached out for help on social media.

Police tried to chase down MeeMoo, who was sprinting away from the police cars at speeds of 40 mph.

“Cop cars just, blue lights going, going right in front of my house about three miles an hour,” Steven McDaniel told the news station. “Then one of the cops stopped next door and talked to the guy next door, and the guy just started like… laughing hysterically, I could hear him from my house.”

After seven hours, officers managed to corral MeeMoo near a home about 20 miles away. They contacted McKinney, who coaxed the flightless bird into his car.

McKinney is glad to have MeeMoo back and has since upgraded his fence to be nine feet tall.