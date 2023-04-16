2 Killed, 4 Wounded During Second Louisville Shooting In Five Days

At least two people died and four others were wounded during the second shooting to take place in Louisville, Kentucky, in less than a week, authorities confirmed on Saturday (April 15) via CNN.

The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to an incident at Chickasaw Park at around 9:00 p.m. and located several victims who were shot upon arrival, including two pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds, including one person who underwent surgery and was reported to be in critical condition, Louisville Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey announced during a news conference.

“Hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting when someone started shooting into the crowd, hitting at least six people,” Humphrey said via CNN.

Police are working to identify the shooter and determine a motive for the incident.

“I want to speak directly to whoever the shooter is,” Humphrey said via CNN. “Turn yourself in. The best thing for you to do is to turn yourself in. We know that this will not end well. The best case scenario is for you to turn yourself in and stop this.”

The incident took place five days after a gunman killed five people and injured several others during an incident at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, located about five miles away from Chickasaw Park.

“This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said during Saturday's news conference via CNN. “On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence. And now, five days later, we’re at another scene of a reckless act of gun violence.”