Video Shows Homeowner Fight Off Four Carjackers
By Jason Hall
April 16, 2023
Video shared by police in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, shows a man heroically fight off four suspects during an attempting carjacking.
The video, which was captured by a Ring camera, shows a suspect run toward and attempt to start a red Infiniti parked in a driveway before the homeowner runs into the frame, pulls the robber out of the vehicle and the two trade punches and attempt to wrestle each other down before three other carjackers run into the scene. The homeowner manages to fight off the four carjackers before a woman is heard yelling, "I'm calling the cops" and the suspects flee the scene.
“The four suspects would leave the area in a dark blue or black four door Mercedes sedan,” Rocky Hill police said via WFSB.
NEWS RELEASE On Monday, April 10, 2023 at approximately 7:02 P.M., a robbery occurred on Valley View Drive. A previous news release was provided to media outlets and the public on April 11, 2023. The incident was recorded on the homeowner’s surveillance camera. The surveillance video is being released in an attempt to identify the suspects. The depiction of the video and its audio may be upsetting or disturbing to some viewers. This incident is still being investigated by the Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division. If anyone has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Seguin at 860-258-2047 or at mseguin@Rockyhillct.gov Sergeant Jeffrey Foss-Rugan #213 Rocky Hill Police Department 699 Old Main Street Rocky Hill, CT 06067 (860) 258-2041 Jfoss-rugan@rockyhillct.gov #END#Posted by Rocky Hill Police Department CT on Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Police described the four suspects as three young Black males and one young white/Hispanic male, all of whom were wearing masks at the time of the incident. The homeowner was reported to receive treatment at a nearby hospital for injuries, but is said to be okay, according to WFSB.
Tracy Guile, a resident in Rocky Hill, said she decided to move her newer car into the garage after viewing the Ring camera footage of the attempted carjacking.
“You do hear about it all over the place so it’s possible anywhere honestly,” Guile said via WFSB.