Video Shows Homeowner Fight Off Four Carjackers

Video shared by police in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, shows a man heroically fight off four suspects during an attempting carjacking.

The video, which was captured by a Ring camera, shows a suspect run toward and attempt to start a red Infiniti parked in a driveway before the homeowner runs into the frame, pulls the robber out of the vehicle and the two trade punches and attempt to wrestle each other down before three other carjackers run into the scene. The homeowner manages to fight off the four carjackers before a woman is heard yelling, "I'm calling the cops" and the suspects flee the scene.

“The four suspects would leave the area in a dark blue or black four door Mercedes sedan,” Rocky Hill police said via WFSB.