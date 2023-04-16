WATCH: Acrobat Falls From Ceiling During 'Horrific' Coachella Accident
By Logan DeLoye
April 16, 2023
An acrobat was performing on a trapeze high above the stage during night two of Coachella when something went horribly wrong. Video footage obtained by TMZ showed the acrobat twisting and spinning above the stage while fellow performers danced on stage with fire. As the routine continued, the acrobat somehow twisted free from the circular trapeze that she was spinning on, lost her grip entirely, and fell to the ground in front of a few large speakers.
In the video, viewers can hear audience members screaming as emergency crews rushed to check on the injured performer. One audience member was so traumatized by what happened to the acrobat that they fainted!
Others who witnessed the incident pleaded for the DJ to stop playing music as fellow acrobats paused their routine to check on the performer who fell to the ground. TMZ noted that the women was motionless for a few moments after the incident, but seemed to blink as she was being taken away on the stretcher. The unidentified acrobat was taken to the hospital to be assessed for further injuries. Information regarding what caused the acrobat to fall in the first place, and her current condition has yet to be released.