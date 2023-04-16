WATCH: Acrobat Falls From Ceiling During 'Horrific' Coachella Accident

An acrobat was performing on a trapeze high above the stage during night two of Coachella when something went horribly wrong. Video footage obtained by TMZ showed the acrobat twisting and spinning above the stage while fellow performers danced on stage with fire. As the routine continued, the acrobat somehow twisted free from the circular trapeze that she was spinning on, lost her grip entirely, and fell to the ground in front of a few large speakers.

In the video, viewers can hear audience members screaming as emergency crews rushed to check on the injured performer. One audience member was so traumatized by what happened to the acrobat that they fainted!