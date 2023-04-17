20 Lyric-Inspired Instagram Captions Perfect For Festival Season

Music festival season is in full swing! With weekend 1 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the books, we're getting ready for a summer full of festivals boasting lineups jam-packed with all of the biggest names in music. From Lollapalooza and Bottlerock to Governor's Ball and Bonnaroo, we know you'll have tons of photos and videos to share from your festival experiences.

If you're looking for some ideas for captions, look no further! We got you covered with the perfect lyric-inspired Instagram captions taken from songs by this year's festival performers, from the headliners to the up-and-coming acts in the smaller font.

Keep scrolling to find a caption that works for you. Have fun, take care of each other, and enjoy festival season!

1) "My life's been magic, seems fantastic."

- BLACKPINK's Rosé, "On The Ground"