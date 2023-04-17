20 Lyric-Inspired Instagram Captions Perfect For Festival Season

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Music festival season is in full swing! With weekend 1 of the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the books, we're getting ready for a summer full of festivals boasting lineups jam-packed with all of the biggest names in music. From Lollapalooza and Bottlerock to Governor's Ball and Bonnaroo, we know you'll have tons of photos and videos to share from your festival experiences.

If you're looking for some ideas for captions, look no further! We got you covered with the perfect lyric-inspired Instagram captions taken from songs by this year's festival performers, from the headliners to the up-and-coming acts in the smaller font.

Keep scrolling to find a caption that works for you. Have fun, take care of each other, and enjoy festival season!

1) "My life's been magic, seems fantastic."

- BLACKPINK's Rosé, "On The Ground"

2) "Vive tu vida, yo vivo la mía"

- Bad Bunny, "Caro"

3) "I don't need to sit in VIP. Middle of the floor, that's where I'll be"

- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, "I'm Good (Blue)"

4) "Baby, I'ma have the best f—in' night of my life"

- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, "I'm Good (Blue)"

5) "Acting stupid, getting drunk with my best friends"

- blink-182, "The Rock Show"

6) "Nothing is forever, Lucky to remember"

- Charli XCX, "Twice"

7) "Life is fast, life is short so I’m not tryna take it slow"

- Kali Uchis, "Honey Baby"

8) "Is your mother worried? Would you like us to assign someone to worry your mother?"

- Wet Leg, "Chaise Longue"

9) "Was anyone ever so young?"

- boygenius, "Anti-Curse"

10) "I don't know my future after this weekend and I don't want to"

- Björk, "Big Time Sensuality"

11) "I looked so good he died"

- Fousheé, "die"

12) "All the good girls go to hell, 'cause even God herself has enemies"

- Billie Eilish, "all the good girls go to hell"

13) "Dream of Californication"

- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Californication"

14) "A little party never hurt no one. We were born to be free"

- Lana Del Rey, "Art Deco"

15) "I'm not the girl I was or used to be… bitch, I might be better"

- Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

16) "We don't even have to try, it's always a good time"

- Carly Rae Jepsen, "Good Time"

17) "Started focusin' on all these riches. Crazy how this sh— come to fruition"

- Lil Nas X, "Don't Want It"

18) "How's it feel to be at the center of magic?"

- Japanese Breakfast, "Paprika"

19) "I'm gon' keep on flexin', if you don't like it then I'm sorry"

- Lil Uzi Vert, "Sauce It Up"

20) "Doing something unholy"

- Sam Smith & Kim Petras, "Unholy"

