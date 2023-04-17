Air National Guardsman Allegedly Applied To Be A Hitman On Fake Website

A Tennessee Air National Guardsman was arrested for allegedly trying to become a hitman. The U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Tennessee, said that 21-year-old Josiah Ernesto Garcia was looking for online mercenary jobs because he needed money for his family.

While searching, Garcia found rentahitman.com and filled out the application to work as a killer for hire. After filling out the initial form, Garcia sent more information about himself, including his military qualifications.

"Garcia submitted an employment inquiry indicating that he was interested in obtaining employment as a hitman. Garcia followed up on this initial request and submitted other identification documents and a resume, indicating he was an expert marksman and employed in the Air National Guard since July 2021. The resume also indicated that Garcia was nicknamed "Reaper," which was earned from military experience and marksmanship. Garcia continued to follow up with the website administrator, indicating that he wanted to go to work as soon as possible," prosecutors explained in a press release.

What Garcia didn't realize is that the site is fake. It was created in 2005 "to advertise a cyber security startup company." However, when the company failed, the site's owner decided to keep it up and running and turned it into a parody site.

After Garcia signed up, he was contacted by an undercover FBI agent. The undercover agent gave Garcia a packet of information about a fictional target and offered $5,000 to kill him. The agent then gave Garcia a down payment of $2,500.

Garcia was then taken into custody and charged with the use of interstate facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison.