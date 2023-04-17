Carjackers Throw Driver In Trunk, Then Toss Her Off A Bridge

Authorities in Maryland are searching for two suspects who carjacked a woman over the weekend. The Anne Arundel County police said that the victim had just dropped a friend when she was ambushed by two people.

They dragged her from her 2012 Mercedes 550 sedan and tossed her in the trunk. The assailants then drove to a bridge and stopped. They pulled the woman from the trunk and threw her over the bridge into the creek below.

The woman survived the fall and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She was able to provide a vague description of the male and female suspects who attacked her. She told investigators that the male was between 35 and 40 years old, with short light brown hair. She said the woman was heavy-set and about the same age. She had light brown hair and was missing a front tooth.

Anybody who may have information about the case is asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.