Colorado City Ranked Among Riskiest Places For U.S. Drivers

Driving is a convenient part of everyday life in America, getting us to work, school, the grocery store, and other necessary places. According to a new study, getting behind the wheel can also be a real headache, or at worst, dangerous depending on where you live.

U.S. News & World Report recently released research ranking the most and least safe U.S. cities for drivers. According to the study, Colorado's capital, Denver, was ranked amongst the riskiest cities. The Mile High City came in the No. 21 spot, putting it in the more risky range.

Boston was crowned the safest city for drivers, while Memphis was rated the worst overall.

These are the Top 10 least safe cities for U.S. drivers:

Memphis, Tennessee Albuquerque, New Mexico Detroit, Michigan Louisville, Kentucky Tucson, Arizona Phoenix, Arizona Jacksonville, Florida Mesa, Arizona Dallas, Texas Atlanta, Georgia



Here's how researchers determined their picks:

"U.S. News & World Report commissioned a study of the 50 largest U.S. cities to determine which are the safest and riskiest for drivers. The study looked at data on fatal auto accidents per capita in each city from 2016 to 2020. It also looked at the number of people per capita involved in fatal crashes in each city during that same time frame. In addition, it examined the average fatality rate per miles traveled in each state from 2019 to 2021; the number of DUI arrests per capita in each state from 2017 to 2019; and the rate of auto thefts from 2019 through 2021."

