Emma Watson Shares Personal Life Update To Mark 33rd Birthday

She continued, "I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too. I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months 🙈🔪👩‍🍳👋. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman (💃❤️ ). It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row."

Elsewhere in the post, Watson admitted that the photo dump she shared was from last year's birthday but she wasn't ready to share it yet. "These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn’t ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon. Today I feel 🦋🦋🦋🦋Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now."