Emma Watson Shares Personal Life Update To Mark 33rd Birthday
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 17, 2023
Emma Watson surprised fans with a return to Instagram that included a very personal Instagram post after taking a step away from the public eye. The British actress also celebrated her 33rd birthday with a slew of new photos of herself. In the last post, Watson started the following message to fans and friends.
"This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted," she said in her emoji-filled message. "I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly),🏄♀️ I rode some horses (🏇that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS 💪😍 therapy!). My brother and I joined forces @renaisspirits. I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel not a dog 👼. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion⚡️. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund 📈."
She continued, "I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too. I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months 🙈🔪👩🍳👋. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman (💃❤️ ). It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row."
Elsewhere in the post, Watson admitted that the photo dump she shared was from last year's birthday but she wasn't ready to share it yet. "These pictures were actually taken on my birthday last year, but I wasn’t ready to come out of my Covid Cocoon. Today I feel 🦋🦋🦋🦋Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now."