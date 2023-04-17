Florida Neighborhood Ranked High Among Best Places To Retire In America

Americans have to take many things into account before retiring, especially the location. Retirees have to consider taxes, climate, the housing market, amenities, and many other factors before making a decision. With hundreds of options to pick from, the task can be rather daunting and cities can change over the course of years.

To help with the process, Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best places to retire in America. Florida dominated the Top 10 list and almost snatched the No. 1 spot.

Pelican Bay is the highest-ranking Florida spot on the list at No. 2. Last year, this Naples neighborhood was ranked the best place to retire in the United States. Located in Collier County, Pelican Bay got high marks for public schools, jobs, weather, outdoor activities, and more. It's home to over 6,200 people, offers "an urban feel and most residents own their homes," according to the website.

Here are the Top 10 best places to retire in America:

Lake Success, New York Pelican Bay, Florida Highland Beach, Florida Siesta Key, Florida South Palm Beach, Florida Indian River Shores, Florida Bethany Beach, Delaware Hillsboro Beach, Florida Longboat Key, Florida Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

