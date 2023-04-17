Florida Neighborhood Ranked High Among Best Places To Retire In America

By Zuri Anderson

April 17, 2023

Retired Couple Sitting Outdoors At Home Having Morning Coffee Together
Photo: Getty Images

Americans have to take many things into account before retiring, especially the location. Retirees have to consider taxes, climate, the housing market, amenities, and many other factors before making a decision. With hundreds of options to pick from, the task can be rather daunting and cities can change over the course of years.

To help with the process, Niche recently released its 2023 rankings of the best places to retire in America. Florida dominated the Top 10 list and almost snatched the No. 1 spot.

Pelican Bay is the highest-ranking Florida spot on the list at No. 2. Last year, this Naples neighborhood was ranked the best place to retire in the United States. Located in Collier County, Pelican Bay got high marks for public schools, jobs, weather, outdoor activities, and more. It's home to over 6,200 people, offers "an urban feel and most residents own their homes," according to the website.

Here are the Top 10 best places to retire in America:

  1. Lake Success, New York
  2. Pelican Bay, Florida
  3. Highland Beach, Florida
  4. Siesta Key, Florida
  5. South Palm Beach, Florida
  6. Indian River Shores, Florida
  7. Bethany Beach, Delaware
  8. Hillsboro Beach, Florida
  9. Longboat Key, Florida
  10. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Curious about more amazing destinations for retirees? Check out the full report on Stacker's website.

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.